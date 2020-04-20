Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $4.65 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 800.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,095 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,152 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

