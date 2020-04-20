Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $795,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

IVV traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

