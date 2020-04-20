Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.