Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 217,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,526. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

