Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.26. 3,509,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,349,704. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

