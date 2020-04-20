Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 6,077 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 424,047 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

