Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

