Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $16.97 on Monday, reaching $384.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.