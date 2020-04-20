Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,311 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,964. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

