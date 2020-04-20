Storj (STORJ) One Day Volume Hits $60.41 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $60.41 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Gate.io, OKEx and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.02706565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00222081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Poloniex, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, Liquid, OKEx, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDAX, CoinTiger, ABCC, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

