Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the average volume of 2,345 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after buying an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

NVS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

