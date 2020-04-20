STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.60).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €21.37 ($24.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.39. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

