Starvest (LON:SVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.00

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 678034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 29.95 and a current ratio of 31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.03.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

