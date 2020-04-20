Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. 6,296,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,856,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

