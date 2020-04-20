SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SRT stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. SRT Marine Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $494,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.53.
About SRT Marine Systems
