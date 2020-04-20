SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRT stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. SRT Marine Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $494,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.53.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

