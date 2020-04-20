SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

SWTX stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

