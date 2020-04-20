SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 794,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

