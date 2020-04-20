SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 198.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.89. 423,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,336. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

