S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.55.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,718. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

