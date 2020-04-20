SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSG opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. SouthCrest Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

