Snap-on (SNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

