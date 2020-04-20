Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($104.65).

Sixt stock opened at €59.90 ($69.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sixt has a one year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

