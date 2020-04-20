SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SINA’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is battling softness in the gaming sector due to macro challenges, stringent regulations and stiff competition. Decline in portal ad advertising revenues and negative currency-translation impact are expected to hurt advertising revenues. Additionally, continuous investments in Weibo and other verticals like Internet finance, insurance, automobile and sports are expected to hurt margins in the near term. Moreover, ad budget cuts by small and medium enterprise customers and stiff competition in the online advertising market in China are headwinds. However, higher revenues from Weibo’s live broadcasting platform and the company’s fin-tech businesses are expected to drive non-advertising revenues in the near term.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.20. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Boston Partners increased its position in SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in SINA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SINA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

