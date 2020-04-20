Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

