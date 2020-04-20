Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.44.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.