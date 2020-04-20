Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Gamesa von 14,20 auf 14 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Hold” belassen. Analyst Sean McLoughlin widmete sich in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick der Berichtssaison des Investitionsgutersektors. Entscheidend seien aber Kommentare zur Schwere der Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf das zweite Quartal und die Gegenmassnahmen der Konzerne. McLoughlin senkte seine Schatzungen fur die operativen Ergebnisse./ag/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 14:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.