Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Decreases By 18.4%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 2,142.46% and a net margin of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,654. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

