Short Interest in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Decreases By 20.4%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 4,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WRK stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

