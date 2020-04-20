Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declines By 21.2%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other VSE news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,313.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $179,928.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 4,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several research firms recently commented on VSEC. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

