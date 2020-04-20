Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Decreases By 18.2%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $153.79 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

