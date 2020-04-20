Short Interest in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Grows By 7.8%

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 1,261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

