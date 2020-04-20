Short Interest in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Drops By 20.9%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 2,769,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In related news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

