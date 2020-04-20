Short Interest in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Drops By 20.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 20,232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

NYSE RES traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 705,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,843. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,977,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 538,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in RPC by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

