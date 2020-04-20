Short Interest in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Decreases By 20.1%

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,514,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 310,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,804. Hudson has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $455.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

