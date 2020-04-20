Short Interest in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Decreases By 14.7%

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 37,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.24. 161,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after acquiring an additional 310,811 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

