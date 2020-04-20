Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declines By 18.3%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 3,892,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of GD traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.25. 1,023,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,282. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

