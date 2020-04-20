Short Interest in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Decreases By 20.2%

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Keenan D. Lynch acquired 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $97,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mickey Kim bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,192.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,423.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 31,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

