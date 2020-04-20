Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Grows By 6.6%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.64.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
