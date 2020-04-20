Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Grows By 6.6%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

