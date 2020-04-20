Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$830.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$580.00 to C$830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$413.43.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up C$58.48 on Monday, hitting C$890.00. 231,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,297. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$583.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$528.66. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$292.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$905.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.43.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.