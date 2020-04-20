Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $456,140,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $21.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.90. 228,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.93. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

