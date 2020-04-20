Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $19.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.75. 273,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average is $550.93. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

