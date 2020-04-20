Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Down 13.9%

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price fell 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.67, 928,311 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 774,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.15.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.81%. Shawcor’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In related news, Director James Derrick acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. Insiders have bought 166,749 shares of company stock worth $245,499 in the last ninety days.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.