SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

