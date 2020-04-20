Severfield (LON:SFR) PT Lowered to GBX 85 at Jefferies Financial Group

Severfield (LON:SFR) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.60. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.26).

In other news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

