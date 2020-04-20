ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $7,700,420.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOW opened at $299.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.94. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

