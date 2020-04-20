Senior (LON:SNR) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior (LON:SNR) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.75 ($1.72).

Senior stock opened at GBX 66.82 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.32. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

