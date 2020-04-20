Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. STMicroelectronics (NASDAQ:STM) Financial Survey

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Semtech and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 5.15 $31.87 million $0.91 47.12 STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 2.22 $1.03 billion $1.15 20.21

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 7.16% 9.30% 6.09% STMicroelectronics 10.80% 15.33% 8.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semtech and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 9 0 2.82 STMicroelectronics 0 4 10 0 2.71

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

