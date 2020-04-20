Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
