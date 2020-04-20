Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at $321,886.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.