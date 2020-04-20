Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 1,629,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 113,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,816,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $26,460,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,333. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $976.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

