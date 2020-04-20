SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0006 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $15,343.75 and $66.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

